BHZ Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,532 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

