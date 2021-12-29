BHZ Capital Management LP Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. Colony Bankcorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.33% of Colony Bankcorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. 20,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,496. The company has a market capitalization of $233.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

