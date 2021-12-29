BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 6,798 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBMT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 4,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

