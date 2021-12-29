BHZ Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.75% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 20,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $428.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

