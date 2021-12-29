BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 7,071 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Five Star Bancorp worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. 118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,837. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

