BHZ Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $167,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,335 shares of company stock valued at $494,743. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,487. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $662.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.