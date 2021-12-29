Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.81

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.81 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 32808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $1,399,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bilibili by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 80,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.