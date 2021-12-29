Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as high as C$4.55. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 2,268 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$255.59 million and a PE ratio of 35.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.12.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$108.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,455 shares in the company, valued at C$479,411.50. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$37,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$433,661.13. Insiders sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $210,078 in the last 90 days.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

