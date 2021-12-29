BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.24

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.24 and last traded at $92.24, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlueLinx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

