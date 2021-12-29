BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.15

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €55.15 ($62.67) and traded as high as €60.56 ($68.82). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €60.38 ($68.61), with a volume of 1,149,917 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.08 ($73.96).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.15.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.