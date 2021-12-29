Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $2.28. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 194,862 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.94.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 50.44% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

