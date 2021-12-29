British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,679.73

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,679.73 ($36.02) and traded as high as GBX 2,761.31 ($37.12). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,750 ($36.97), with a volume of 502,029 shares trading hands.

BATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($41.67) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.77) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.69) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,522.90 ($47.36).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,623.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,679.73. The company has a market capitalization of £63.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

