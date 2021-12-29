British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $732.98

Shares of British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.98 ($9.85) and traded as low as GBX 730 ($9.81). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.85), with a volume of 60,257 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 732.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market cap of £812.93 million and a PE ratio of 20.82.

British Empire Trust Company Profile (LON:BTEM)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

