Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Has $24.32 Million Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,000 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 0.16% of Huazhu Group worth $24,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,289,000 after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

