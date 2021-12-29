Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Invests $17.99 Million in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 913,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,990,000. Pershing Square Tontine makes up about 2.3% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTH remained flat at $$19.70 on Wednesday. 16,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,142. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

