Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,463,289 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463,289 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 8.6% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Trip.com Group worth $67,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,096,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. 28,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.