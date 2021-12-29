Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cactus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. 722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. Cactus has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

