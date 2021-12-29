Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post $102.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the highest is $102.20 million. Everbridge reported sales of $75.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $367.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $453.30 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $489.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,620 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 76.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

