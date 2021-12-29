Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce $125.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $125.70 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $123.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $495.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

