Brokerages Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce $56.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $62.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $37.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $205.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $260.46 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after buying an additional 180,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 66.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 278,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

