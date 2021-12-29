Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post $12.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $12.60 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $48.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

