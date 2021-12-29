Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post sales of $61.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.80 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $239.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $241.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $254.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $774.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,974,000 after buying an additional 114,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

