Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.48. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IHS Markit by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,794 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in IHS Markit by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 60,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.