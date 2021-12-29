Brokerages Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post sales of $126.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $460.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $651,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 104.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 1,152,971 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $151,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

