Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $22.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.87 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $93.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

PNNT opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

