Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.52

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$78.52 and last traded at C$78.09, with a volume of 118279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$777,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,700,737.25. Also, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell bought 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,902.08.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

