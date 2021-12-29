Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. 7,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

