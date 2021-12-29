Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.64

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$77.64 and last traded at C$76.59, with a volume of 33997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.96. The firm has a market cap of C$23.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

