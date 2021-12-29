Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRNCY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $$5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

