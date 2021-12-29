Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.32

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.32 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 13808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

CALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,929 shares of company stock worth $16,333,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

