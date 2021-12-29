Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Macerich by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Macerich by 128,765.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE:MAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.