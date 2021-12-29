Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,429 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 8,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,732. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

