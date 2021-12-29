Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $268.83. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.31 and a 200 day moving average of $238.77. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.39 and a twelve month high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

