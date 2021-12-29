Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 8,543 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.