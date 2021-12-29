Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.28

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$146.28 and traded as high as C$157.46. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$156.66, with a volume of 194,915 shares traded.

CNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$151.26.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$110.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$146.28.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8300002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.