Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading 9.1% Higher

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.75 and last traded at $61.75. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Capitec Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.9668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

Capitec Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKHGY)

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facillities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

