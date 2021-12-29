Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.56

Celtic plc (LON:CCP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.56 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.38). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 3,246 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

About Celtic (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.