CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of research firms have commented on CX. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE CX opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

