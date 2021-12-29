CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.
A number of research firms have commented on CX. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
NYSE CX opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.