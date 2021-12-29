Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.24

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.24 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.75). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.75), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.24 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.24.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

