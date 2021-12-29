CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 23,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.