Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.43

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.43 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 69.26 ($0.93). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 68.98 ($0.93), with a volume of 1,949,607 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

