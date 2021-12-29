Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.14

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.14 and last traded at $92.94, with a volume of 15336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

