Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,300 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

VNQI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,228. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $60.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.58%.

