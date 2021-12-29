Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,853 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 2.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after buying an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.13. 6,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,429. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

