Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,487 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. 94,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,140,854. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35.

