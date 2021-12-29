Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,731 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Getty Realty worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

GTY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.71%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

