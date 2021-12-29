Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,157 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Quanta Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,725. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

