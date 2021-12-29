Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,651. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.81.

