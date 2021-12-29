Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 17,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.15 per share, with a total value of $618,418.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,208 shares of company stock worth $3,983,238. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

AAT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

