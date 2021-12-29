Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 60.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.74. 8,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,532. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

